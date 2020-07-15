



AC Milan have officially signed Simon Kjaer outrightly from Sevilla for a reported €3.5m.

A statement on Milan’s official website confirms Kjaer has put pen to paper on a contract with Milan until June 2022.

The 31-year-old arrived on loan from Sevilla in January as a replacement for Mattia Caldara, who returned to Atalanta.





He has gone on to play 13 times for the Rossoneri in all competitions, becoming Alessio Romagnoli’s default centre-back partner.

Kjaer becomes the second Milan loanee to be snapped up on a permanent basis this month after Alexis Saelemaekers.