AC Milan have officially signed Simon Kjaer outrightly from Sevilla for a reported €3.5m.
A statement on Milan’s official website confirms Kjaer has put pen to paper on a contract with Milan until June 2022.
The 31-year-old arrived on loan from Sevilla in January as a replacement for Mattia Caldara, who returned to Atalanta.
He has gone on to play 13 times for the Rossoneri in all competitions, becoming Alessio Romagnoli’s default centre-back partner.
Kjaer becomes the second Milan loanee to be snapped up on a permanent basis this month after Alexis Saelemaekers.
