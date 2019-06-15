<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Milan legends Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban have been given roles at the club.

Maldini will serve as Technical Director, while Boban is the club’s new Chief Football Officer.

A former Milan captain, Maldini spent 25 years with the club as a player.

“Paolo has qualities and values ​​that are the foundations of our club,” said CEO Ivan Gazidis.

“With him we will be able to aim at constructing a modern club containing professionals of the highest quality.

“I am sure that he will be able to transfer his experience, his vision and his leadership. Paolo is an integral part of Milan and knows the away to achieve success. It will be an important point of reference for everyone.”

Boban played for the club for a decade, from 1991-2001.

“I am very excited to welcome Zvone back home, in our club,” Gazidis said.

“I am confident that, thanks to his background, experience and his skill set, Zvone will contribute significantly to the growth and development of our Sporting Area and will lend invaluable support to the Club’s institutional relations with Football bodies.

“Together with Paolo Maldini, I have at my side two individuals of undisputed quality and competence who are able to convey our vision and build an increasingly competitive and successful AC Milan.”