John Obi Mikel partner and mother of his twin daughters Olga Diyachenko has threatened to dump former Super Eagles captain over transfer move to Turkish giant Trabzonspor this summer.

The 32-year-old ex-Chelsea midfielder switches England for Medical Park Stadium in July after help Gernot Rohr to a third-place finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to report, a very close source to the family has informed that the situation between Mikel and Olga Diyachenko relationship has gone sour after the Russian revealed that Champions League and Premier League winner she will no longer come to Turkey with her children.

“I can confirm to you that all is not seemingly fine with them. Olga doesn’t like the city and has taken the children back to their base.

“In fact, she warned him against the move to Turkey but he convinced her about it. Now she came visiting and doesn’t like it; the kids do not also like it there in Turkey which could now be a problem for Mikel.

“Now Olga has told Mikel that she won’t return to visit him again which means he won’t also see the kids, leaving Mikel with only the chance of seeing his family in December during the Christmas break, a decision which I understand has left him sad and may unsettle him,” the source revealed.

Mikel and his Trabzonspor teammate welcome AEK Athens in the Europa League second-leg clash on Thursday night with the home side, holding a 3-1 advantage in their quest to reach the group stages.