Skipper Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo will feature against England on Saturday in a high-profile World Cup warm-up, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

“We will have Victor Moses, Mikel and Ighalo for the England match,” he announced.

China-based Mikel and Ighalo were rested for the match against DR Congo Monday night in Port Harcourt, while Victor Moses will only join up with the rest of the squad after he was allowed an extended break.

Rohr has already said Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fully fit to return to action against The Three Lions on Saturday.

Saturday’s clash will be the third meeting of the two teams – England won the first game 1-0, while the two teams played out a goalless draw at the 2002 World Cup.