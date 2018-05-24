Skipper Mikel Obi, Chelsea star Victor Moses as well as Israel-based midfielder John Ogu are the three players still being expected in the Super Eagles World Cup training camp in Uyo, officials have disclosed.

The camp officially opened on Tuesday.

“We hope to have Ogu in before morning training today, while Mikel and Victor Moses are in touch with the coach,” said team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“We hope to have them before the DR Congo game.”

The match against DRC will be played on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Officials had earlier suggested Victor Moses in particular will be given an extended break after playing for Chelsea in the FA Cup final against Manchester United last weekend.

The 27 players in Uyo will again train today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo by 10am and in the evening work out at the gym and around their hotel.

The team are due to depart for Port Harcourt on Saturday.