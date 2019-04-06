<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

John Mikel Obi and his Middlesbrough teammates will be eager to put a stop to their five-game losing streak when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City today,.

Boro can go to Swansea and claw their way back into the play-off picture, and they can do it by sticking to their guns and playing attacking football.

That is the upbeat assessment of Mikel who remains positive despite a damaging run of five defeats on the spin which have badly dented Boro’s ambitions.

The 1-0 Riverside reverse to Bristol City on Tuesday left Boro in eighth spot and two points adrift of the play-off spots, but the midfielder insists the season is still alive.

“It is bad but it is not the end of the world,” Mikel said.

“There are more games to play and things can change very quickly in this league.

“If you win one game and a rival team draws, you are right back in it, we know that, if you win two games, then suddenly, you can be rolling again.

“That is what we have to do, we have to keep fighting, we have to keep playing and it is still there for us. We all believe that.”

The Super Eagles’ captain has played 11 English Championship league games for the Teesiders who have 58 points. He has received three bookings, and yet to register a goal and an assist.