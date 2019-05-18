<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Middlesbrough of England midfielder, John Mikel Obi, is set to make a decisive announcement before heading out to the Africa Cup of Nations, as the Super Eagles’ captain wants to reveal the next club he will play for ahead of his national team assignment at the continental soccer showpiece.

The chances of Mikel staying put with Middlesbrough were diminished on Friday when the Riverside club’s top brass announced the departure of Tony Pulis, the coach who lured the former Chelsea star to the team.

He has already attracted summer transfer speculation from Norwich City and Sheffield United, with an option of starring in England’s top-flight league next season, and former Eagles’ media officer, Colin Udoh says Mikel will announce his choice before AFCON 2019 begins on June 21.

Mikel has a lot of experience to flaunt for his willing suitors, having got some playing time with Lyn Oslo of Norway, then spent more than ten years at Chelsea, with 249 appearances in the EPL, before shifting to Tianjin Teda of China in January 2017, which Udoh says add to his value.

Udoh, who is now a television sports pundit and writer, expatiated: “There are some options right now, and a few more we expect to see over the coming days.

“He will most likely make the decision before the finals, although that will depend on what is on the table.”