Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is determined to help Trabzonspor

win the Turkish Super Lig title this season following an impressive start to the campaign.

Trabzonspor currently occupy third position in table, two points adrift surprise leaders, Alanyaspor.

The Burgundy Blues recorded a 2-1 away win against Caykur Rizespor in their last league game on Sunday.

Mikel linked up with Trabzonspor on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough.

The former Nigeria international international enjoyed a remarkable time with Chelsea where he won the Premier League, FA and League Cup titles as well as the Champions and Europa League trophies.

The 32-year-old is however keen to add more silverware to his vast collections.

“There was a very successful team last season. Our team is now aiming for more success. So I’m trying to help my team achieve this goal. In short, my mission is to help the team,” Mikel stated in an interview in the latest edition of Trabzonspor’s magazine.

“However, it is difficult to get involved in such a team. I had this problem in the beginning, but now I can tell I’m used to it. We know the expectations of the fans, the team and our coach.

“In order to meet these expectations, I would like to contribute both with my experiences and what I have done in the field. I’m here to be part of the success.”