<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel hopes he will get the chance to work as an assistant coach under Frank Lampard at Chelsea in future.

Mikel and Lampard were teammates at Chelsea for close to a decade, winning a number important trophies at the club.

Aside from Lampard, former players like Jody Moris who is Lampard’s assistant, technical advisor, Petr Cech , Ashley Cole and Eddie Newton are part of the backroom staffs at both junior and senior levels.

Mikel, who currently plays Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor is keeping an eye on things back at the Bridge.

“I am very happy for Frank. When we were playing at Chelsea, we are expecting that John Terry and he would be very good managers, but we were expecting Terry to reach that level first. But Lampard made a big step. His arrival at Chelsea means the club are caring for their legends,” Mikel told Sport Witness.

“I joked with him after the Chelsea move, I want to be his assistant when I retire. I hope he will be successful at Chelsea for many more years. I also want to see John Terry in similar jobs in the future because he was our leader on the pitch.”