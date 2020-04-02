John Obi Mikel is in talks with Botafogo over a transfer move in the coming weeks.
The Nigerian has been out of contract since he left Trabzonspor in mid-March.
Now he is hoping to find a new club amid the coronavirus outbreak.
It is not easy for Mikel, but Yahoo Sports suggests that he could be closing in on a deal with the Brazilian team.
Mikel is most famous for the decade he spent with Chelsea in the 2000s and 2010s.
He has also played for Middlesbrough in England.
