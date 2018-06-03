Captain Mikel Obi has promised the Super Eagles will get down to serious business at their training camp in Bad Tatsmannsdorf, Austria.

The Eagles will finalise their preparations for the World Cup in Austria, where they will play a final test game against the Czech Republic on June 6 before they fly out to Russia on June 11.

Mikel Obi said the team will be “totally focused” in their final training camp in Austria leading up to the World Cup.

“We have to be totally focused in Austria, train harder, morning and afternoon and try to correct our mistakes,” he said after the Eagles lost 2-1 to England at Wembley on Saturday.

“We need time to train well together.”

The former Chelsea star admitted the Eagles were poor in the first half against The Three Lions, but stepped up their game after the interval.

“First half wasn’t good, but in the second half we pressed a lot higher, we created chances and we scored,” he said.

“We need to be strong as a team, we need to be together, just as we did in the qualifiers.”