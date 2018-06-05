Super Eagles’ skipper John Obi Mikel has said the three-time African champions are battle-ready for their next friendly game against Czech Republic in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday.

The Tianjin Teda of China player via his Twitter handle @mikel_john_obi wrote: “Thank you for your support this weekend!

“It was a good test against a strong side – onto the next game.”

Super Eagles must improve before their participation in the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of England in a warm-up friendly played at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

With the African side set to face a tough Group D at Russia 2018, Mikel knows that they must learn from their defeat to England and improve before their World Cup opener against Croatia on June 16.

The Gernot Rohr lads will due with their Czech Republic counterparts at the Schwechat stadium, Austria. The tie is slated to kick off at 2 p.m.