Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi hopes the team will better their performance of last Saturday’s encounter against England in today’s (Wednesday) friendly encounter against Czech Republic and possibly win the game too.

The West Africans lost 2-1 to the Three Lions of England at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday recovering from a slow start to post an impressive showing in the second half.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Czech Republic in their final build-up game at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion, Vienna, Austria.

“The game against England was a good test for us, we played well in the second half. In the first half, we didn’t get going but after the break, we started playing,” Mikel stated in short video posted on the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We scored a goal and created more chances.

“Hopefully tomorrow (today), we can start well and get a good result. I urge all Nigerians to keep supporting us.”

Rohr is expected to make a number of changes in the starting line-up with the likes of John Ogu, Tyronne Ebuehi and Oghenekaro Etebo impressing after their half time introduction.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is also available for selection after recovering from a harmstring injury.