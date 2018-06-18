Nigeria can still progress to the World Cup knockout stage, despite their 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday, according to John Obi Mikel.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who captains Gernot Rohr’s side, acknowledged Nigeria must improve ahead of their clash with Iceland on Friday.

“We have to play better. I think we can play better, we can do better,” Mikel told reporters.

“It’s difficult to say I think. We have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do better, together as a team.

“It’s not easy playing against these fantastic players, European players, they can hurt you in any given time. We know that, but we have to do better.”

However, despite Nigeria’s inefficiencies, Mikel is confident that progression from Group D is still possible, citing that Argentina’s unexpected draw with Iceland has provided the Super Eagles with a lifeline.

“Why not? We believe. That’s why we’re here,” the skipper added.

“That’s why we came here. We have two more games to play. Argentina drew so I think this is a bit better for us.

“Next game, we have to go and try to win the game. If we do that, we’re back in it again.”