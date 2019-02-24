



Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was again instrumental in Middlesbrough 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship on Saturday.

The victory strengthened Boro’s chances of finishing in the top six which will earn them a play-off spot for promotion into the English Premier league next season.

Mikel who was on parade the entire duration marshalled the Boro’s midfield as goals from Jonny Howson and Ashley Fletcher were enough to hand Tony Pulis’s men all the three points.

Mikel who was also named in the Championship team of the week last week continued his impressive form for Middlesbrough who had previously won just two games from the last 11 home matches.

The win put the Riverside Landlords on 57 points from 33 matches which includes 19 wins and 7 draws and loses, they remain in 5th position on the log of 24 teams.