Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has started training with his new Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor, following the successful completion of his medical.

Mikel who was mobbed by excited fans on arrival in Turkey earlier this week was joined in training by another new acquisition, Caleb Ekuban, who is a Ghana international.

Both players represented their respective countries at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Caleb Ekuban and our new transfer Obi Mikel, who are in the national teams of their countries due to the Africa Cup, passed the health check,” reads a tweet on Trabzonspor’s official Twitter handle.

“The players who completed their health checks continued their work at Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities within the special training program applied to them.”

Mikel penned a two-year contract with Trabzonspor in June. He last played for Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough.

Trabzonspor will face Kasimpasa on the opening day of the new Turkish Super Lig season billed to start on August 18.