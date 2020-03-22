<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Mikel Obi is considering a return to England after severing ties with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Mikel terminated his contract with Trabzonspor last week following his statement on the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Super Eagles captain criticised Turkish football authorities in the social media for not suspending the season despite the spread of Covid-19.

His contract was subsequently terminated and he has promised never to the Trabzonspor as a result of the way he was treated by the club.





“Now I’m focused on a new page in my career. I do not know where next but want to be close to my family, my house. Maybe England, I do not know yet. Together, we’ll see what happens.” Mikel told The Athletic.

Mikel spent 11 years at Chelsea before moving to China to China where he played for Tiajin Teda.

He played for Championship club Middlesbrough before he joined Trabzonspor in Turkey.