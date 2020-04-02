Former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel has reacted for the first time after his contract termination by Trabzonspor over coronavirus comment.

Botafogo are considering making a formal bid to sign former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, according to Brazilian media reports.

The Rio de Janeiro club began preliminary talks with Mikel’s representatives last month after aborting their pursuit of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

However the discussions were halted by the coronavirus outbreak, Globo Esporte reported on Wednesday, adding that Botafogo had not given up hope of signing the Nigerian.


Mikel, 32, is a free agent after parting ways with Turkey’s Trabzonspor last month.

Botafogo have already made one high-profile signing this year with the arrival of Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda on a free transfer in January.

Brazil’s major football competitions are currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories