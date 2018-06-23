As the Super Eagles continue to enjoy the euphoria of their 2–0 victory over Iceland Friday, captain John Mikel Obi has said the team will set up very well ahead of their final game of the so called group of death against Argentina Tuesday

The former Chelsea star who played through the pain barrier in the final minutes against Iceland, said the squad was fully concentrated on the match against Argentina which would determine further interest at the World Cup finals.

The Tianjin Teda dynamo midfielder told the NFF website.

“We thank Nigerians from all over the world for their support. Their faith in us and their belief in our ability have continued to propel us. We will set up very well against Argentina to get a result.”

He added that the team has now put the victory over Iceland behind them and focus is now on the last match of the group stage against Argentina

“We have celebrated the win yesterday but today is another day and the focus is on Argentina. That is the only thing on our minds now. It is important that we keep the focus and plan our strategy quite well.