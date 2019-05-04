<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Mikel Obi will be looking to help Middlesbrough secure a promotion play-off spot when they take on their hosts Rotherham United in Skybet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Sunday.

Middlesbrough occupy seventh position in the Championship table with 70 points from 45 games and are in tough fight with Derby County for the last play-off slot.

Derby County, managed by Mikel’s former teammate at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, sit in sixth position with 71 points from the same number of matches.

To usurp the Rams, Middlesbrough must beat already relegated Rotherham United who are expected to parade their Nigerian utility player Semi Ajayi in the encounter and hope the latter draw or lose their game against West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion, along with Leeds United and Aston Villa, have secured their places in the Championship play-off.

Norwich and Sheffield United secured promotion to English Premier League last weekend.

Mikel, who has captained Middlesbrough in recent league games has made a huge impact at the club after arriving on a short term deal in January.

He has featured in 17 Championship games for the club since arrival but is still waiting to score his first goal for Tony Pulis’ men.