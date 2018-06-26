Despite being ousted from the World Cup in Russia, captain Mikel Obi has described the Super Eagles as “fantastic” and expects the team to achieve great things in four years.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t continue the amazing journey we had,” Mikel said.

“This is a great team and we will be ready for the next World Cup.

“It’s a fantastic team and we have had a great time since the coach has come in.

“We have a group of boys who listen and want to improve.

“This is very important for Nigeria football.”

Argentina beat Nigeria for the fifth time Tuesday night in Saint Petersburg to go through to the knockout rounds of the championship.

They will now face France in Kazan in a Round of 16 clash.