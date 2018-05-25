Mikel Obi has again showered praise on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, saying he has been one big difference between the various national teams he has played for.

Unheralded Rohr qualified Nigeria for a sixth World Cup in October with a game to spare from a tough qualifying section that had Cameroon and Algeria.

Mikel has again said the Franco-German coach was a major factor behind the country’s resurgence after they failed to qualify for the last two AFCONs.

“One difference is the coach,” stated the ex-Chelsea star.

“The coach is a great man manager and (he pays) attention to details for every game we will play. Little details decide games.

“I have never seen that in the other national teams I have played will all due respect.”

Rohr has since been rewarded with a new two-year contract by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).