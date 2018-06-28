Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has revealed that he is not thinking of quitting international football after over a decade in the national team.

The 31-year-old Tianjin TEDA midfielder won his 85th cap in during Nigeria 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in their last Group D encounter at the FIFA 2018 in Russia.

Mikel who made his senior his debut for the most African side that have qualified for World Cup in August 2005 against Libya and he missed 2010 World Cup in South Africa but he made his debut in the Mundial at Brazil 2014.

Former Chelsea man maintained that he is looking forward to feature in next four years tournaments in Qatar.

“I am really proud of the boys, of everybody, of the coaches, for what we have achieved. Thanks for all the Nigerians back home and the ones who came out to support us,” Mikel said after the Argentina game.

“I hope I can still be around. It’s a fantastic team, I have enjoyed my time with the national team all of my years. I have never been in a team like this before.

“Amazing guys, funny, always nice to be around. The coach as well, we’ve all had a good time since the coach came in, the team have worked.

“We have a group who listen and want to improve, which is very important for Nigerian football. Nations Cup, we will see, I want to take every year as it comes and see what happens.”