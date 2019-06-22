<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has hinted that he will call time on his international career after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Chelsea defensive midfielder made his international debut on August 17, 2005 and has since played in two World Cups for the national team with a career spanning over 14 years for the senior national team.

Speaking ahead of the Eagles opening fixture against the Swallows of Burundi, the Eagles captain said he is confident the country will go far judging by their last performance in the country (Egypt).

“The last time we were here we won, but we’ve missed out on a few. But we are confident. There are just three of us who have the experience but the blend in the team is good.”

When quizzed about his time with the Eagles and when he would likely call time on his glorious career, the Nigerian international noted that ending his national team affiliation in Egypt would not be a bad idea as he has a sentimental attachment to Egypt which coincidentally is where he played his first AFCON tourney.

“It’s not a bad place to finish! I started here in 2006 and we came 3rd so Egypt has always been good to me. This time hopefully we can do better. I’m not 100 per cent sure this is my last one but maybe.”