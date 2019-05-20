<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Mikel Obi agrees that there are world class players in the current Chelsea set-up, but is worried that no one possesses the right leadership skill needed to motivate the team to challenge for honours.

He believes the non-existence of such a player contributed to the team’s struggles this season which saw them finish third behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

“There may still be plenty of international stars in the Blues squad, but they lack the “edge” required to challenge for the grandest of prizes. “When I watch them now, they’re fantastic players but I don’t see leaders,”

“During our time I could scream at Didier Drogba or Lampard. I was 24 or 25 years old but I could voice my opinion and it would be heard. Now when I watch them, there’s no one talking to each other, taking responsibility of being the leader. You need that edge and right now that’s what they’re lacking.” he told The Sun.

Mikel who has just completed his six months loan with English Championship side Middlesbrough spent 12 years with the Stamford Bridge side winning the premier, champions and Europa leagues respectively.