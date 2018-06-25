Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel may file out against Argentina in the teams’ last Group D encounter on Tuesday with his hand in a cast.

Mikel fractured his hand while playing against Iceland on Friday.

According to Coach Gernot Rohr, the midfielder will need to get the all-clear from match officials to wear the cast during the game.

He said the team is ready for the game against La Albiceleste, noting that the Eagles captain can play with a cast as the medical team have done a good job on him

“We will be ready for the game against Argentina. Unfortunately, there is one injury in the team,” Rohr said.

“Our captain, John Mikel Obi fractured his hand against Iceland but he can play with a cast. The medical team have done a good job on him.”

Nigeria lost their first match against Croatia. But a win against Argentina will secure the Super Eagles a place in the knockout stage.