Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi paid a ransom of 10 million Naira (about $25,000) for his father to be freed by his kidnappers, according to a report.

This was the second time the Obi senior has been kidnapped.

“Michael Obi, the father of Eagles captain, has regained his freedom,” disclosed Enugu Police command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu.

“He is right now in the office of the Enugu State police commissioner.”

Michael Obi senior was kidnapped on Thursday at Ebe, close to Ninth mile, around 4pm.

A gang of six armed men kidnapped and he was forced to walk for three miles barefooted and under heavy rain.

The kidnappers demanded for a ransom of 14 million Naira, before they agreed to take 10 million Naira.