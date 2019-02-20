



Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.

Mikel who joined Middlesbrough on a short term contract during the summer transfer window was outstanding for the club in their 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers last Sunday.

The talented midfielder has wowed the Boro fans since his arrival at the club so much that he has been nicknamed Rolls Royce and African Zidane by the Boro faithful.

“Mikel has quickly become a fan favourite at Boro, and it’s easy to see why on the latest evidence. The travelling fans sang his name throughout Sunday’s win at Blackburn Rovers, as the midfielder showed his class,” the EFL wrote on their assessment of Mikel’s performance against Rovers.

The former Chelsea star was listed along with Morecambe’s Mark Halstead, Notts County’s duo of Sam Stubbs and Ben Barclay, Preston North End’s Ben Davies and MK Dons’ Jake Hesketh.

Other players who made the shortlist are; Luton Town’s George Moncur, Sheffield United’s Gary Madine, Southend United’s Simon Cox and Norwich City’s duo of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

He has made four appearances for Tony Pulis’ men since his arrival but is yet to register a goal.

Mikel will hope to continue the impressive display when Middlesbrough play host to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.