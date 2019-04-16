<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi says he’s only focused on helping Middlesbrough pick a playoff ticket and not thinking about his contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mikel has captained the Tony Pulis’s side to a back to back victories in the English Championship after seven games without a win.

The former Chelsea midfielder joined the Teesside in January on a six months deal and talks about his future came up afterthe weekend a 1-0 victory against Hull City.

“I don’t know, I haven’t thought about anything – four games to go, that’s all I’m thinking about,” he told the club’s website.

Mikel however added that he’s only thinking about their next league match against Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City on Friday.

“We are creating lots of chances, if we take them we’ll win two or three nil every game. There are nerves but we are professionals and we have to deal with it.”

“They have to continue. As an experienced player, I always talk to them on the pitch,” he concluded.