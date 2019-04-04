<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has revealed that the Middlesbrough players are still in shock after their 1-0 home loss to Bristol City in the English Championship tie at the Riverside on Tuesday.

Boro dominated the game and created several scoring opportunities but they were let down by poor finishing and good defending by the away team.

The Super Eagles captain told the club’s website that the team are still in shock after loss and believed his side saw the cruel side of football on Tuesday.

“It’s unbelievable. Sometimes football is very cruel like that.

“We come out to try and put in a good performance and make sure we don’t disappoint the fans.

“We keep getting these chances. The lads are doing everything possible so that we take the lead when we’re on top, get one or two and then we can settle, but it’s just not coming.

“We all sat there in the changing room scratching our heads after the game wondering how on Earth we didn’t get a goal.

“How did we not come away with something?

“How does one of those not go in?

“We have done everything but score. We’ve hit the woodwork, had shots blocked on the line, hit the last defender… whatever we do they are just not going in for us right now.

“But we have to keep going.” Mikel told Boro’s official website.

The loss has now left the Tony Pulis’s men playoff chances in a serious doubt.