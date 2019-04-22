<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Mikel Obi has received the worst birthday gift after going down with Middlesbrough who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nothingham Forest in the English Championship at the City Ground Nothingham on Monday.

Middlesbrough who appeared to have bounced back following their back to back wins last week were left helpless as Forest struck twice through Joe Lelley and Alexander Milosevic to give the home side the three points.

Mikel who turned 32 today was on for the entire 90 minutes.

The loss now puts Middlesbrough in a tight corner in securing a play-off place at the end of the campaign.

Mikel who captained the team for today’s match has made 17 appearances for the club since joining on a short term loan in January.

Elsehwre Stoke City parading Oghenekaro Etebo were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City at the Bet365 stadium.

Etebo was in full action for the home team.