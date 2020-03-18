<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s John Obi Mikel has sensationally revealed why he parted ways with the Turkish side, Trabzonspor, saying he cannot continue to risk his life for the sake of football.

Mikel has left the Turkish club after voicing his concerns over the coronavirus.

“There is more to life than football,” the 32-year-old had said on Instagram.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

Turkish Super Lig games are still going ahead with Tabzonspor drawing 1-1 with Isatanbul Basaksehir on Sunday, while matchday 27 is still scheduled to go ahead this weekend.

Mikel, who made 368 appearances for Chelsea between 2006 and 2017, said he did not feel comfortable with top-flight games in Turkey being played despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

All the major leagues in Europe have been suspended, while MLS has also shut down, while UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League have also been suspended, as well as Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

Trabzonspor confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, had left by mutual consent.