John Obi Mikel helped Trabzonspor edge their fierce rivals Fenerbahce with a 2-1 win in a Turkish Super Lig match on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder was in action from start to finish as Huseyin Cimsir’s side secured their fourth straight in the Turkish top-flight, and they remain unbeaten after nine games across all competitions so far.

Mikel played a key role in the midfield, managing the third-highest clearance for Trabzonspor (four) with two total tackles and one interception in the encounter.





First-half goals from Filip Novak and Alexander Sorloth completed a comeback victory for the hosts as they moved to third in the Turkish Super Lig table with 38 points after 19 matches.

Anthony Nwakaeme was not eligible to feature in the fixture after receiving two yellow cards in a Cup fixture against Denizlispor on January 23.

Senegal’s Badou Ndiaye and Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban were also in action for Trabzonspor, and they will be aiming to stretch their fine run when they host BB Erzurumspor for a Turkish Cup fixture on Tuesday.