John Mikel Obi is doubtful for Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig against Gaziantep FK this weekend after picking up a muscle injury in training on Monday.

Mikel quit training on Monday as a result of the injury.

The former Chelsea midfielder, according to a statement on Trabzonspor website, will be monitored ahead of Saturday’s home ckash against Kayode Olanrewaju’s Gaziantep.

He could also go through a late fitness test to ascertain whether he is fit to enough to play the game.

Mikel has made six league appearances for Trabzonspor since his summer arrival at the club.

Trabzonspor occupy second position in the table with 12 points from seven games.