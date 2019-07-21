<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is expected in Austria to join Turkish club Trabzonspor on a Pre Season tour ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Obi who last Thursday announced his returement from the national team signed a two-year-deal with the Black Sea before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

He and Ghana Black Stars attacker Caleb Ekuban will teem up with the team in Linz Austria where they would play five matches before returning to Turkey.

Mikel now, 32 years became free agent after his six-month spell at Championship outfit Middlesbrough came to an end.

With Mikel joining Trabzonspor, the number of Nigerians on the club’s pay roll has risen to three with Anthony Nwakaeme and Ogenyi Onazi.