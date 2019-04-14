<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Mikel Obi admitted is nice to lead Middlesbrough out for the second consecutive game following Saturday’s hard fought 1-0 home win against Hull City at the Riverside Stadium.

The Nigeria international captained Middlesbrough for the first time in a competitive game in the Tuesday’s 2-0 away win at Bolton Wanderers.

Mikel was bestowed with the honour once again on Saturday afternoon and he expressed his delight even as he hopes Boro can keep on winning games to aid their push for a play- off place at the end of the season.

”’It is always nice to be the captain, to lead the team,” he told the BBC.

”Great team, great players, great lads too, so it is always nice, it is always positive. I am really honored to have captained the team in the last two games.

”Hopefully we can keep winning games, I think that is the most important thing.”

Tony Pulis ‘ men will host Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City in their Championship game on Friday.

The former Chelsea midfielder who linked up with Middlesbrough on a short term deal in January has featured in 14 Championship games for the club but is yet to find the back of the net.

Middlesbrough sit in seventh position in the table with 64 points from 42 games.