Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has hit back at former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who described him as a “bad No 10”, by saying he has played in that position for some time and there have been no complaints.

Mourinho played Mikel as a defensive midfielder at Stamford Bridge for many years, but in the Super Eagles he has been played behind the top striker with a free license.

This has stirred controversies with former Nigeria skipper Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha demanding his nephew Alex Iwobi is better suited to play No 10 for the Eagles.

Mikel has now reacted to the comments by his former boss he is not suited to play No 10.

“It is very fascinating. I played on this position for the last 1 ½ years. Nobody complained,” he said at a press briefing in Essentuki today.

“I feel comfortable to play on both positions and I do everything I can for the team to win.”

It is now left to be seen where coach Gernot Rohr will play his trusted captain against Iceland on Friday evening in Volgograd.