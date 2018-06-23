The Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, John Mikel Obi, has faulted the decision of Croatia to leave out the country’s big names from the final Group D clash against Iceland at the ongoing World Cup.

Obi said this against the backdrop of the fact that the outcome of the match between Croatia and Iceland will be a determining factor in whether the Super Eagles will progress into the knockout stage of the World Cup.

While Croatia has six points, which already guarantees it a knockout stage berth, Nigeria has three points, with Iceland and Argentina having one each.

In the case of Iceland defeating Croatia by several goals and Argentina also beating Nigeria, the Super Eagles dream of qualifying for the knockout stage will be nullified.

The final Group D matches are to be played on Tuesday at 7pm.

Speaking against this backdrop, Obi told Goal: “I don’t think it’s the best thing to do.

“This is a massive tournament – you can’t rest people and give others a chance of qualification.

“They should be professional and play their best team.

“This is such a big stage that you can’t rest players just to help other teams to qualify.”