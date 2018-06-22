Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has praised the efforts of Nigerians in seeing the team through to their first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles defeated Iceland 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Ahmed Musa which brightened Nigeria’s chances of qualification for the next round of the competition.

“Thank you to all the @NGSuperEagles fans! You carried us through to victory 🇳🇬 On to the next one! #SoarSuperEagles #NIGISL,” Mikel tweeted after the game.

Nigeria must avoid defeat in their last group game against Argentina to seal qualification for the next round.