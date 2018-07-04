Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for their role in rescuing his father who was kidnapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mikel revealed after the 2018 FIFA World Cup that his father was abducted before Nigeria’s last group stage match against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.

The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday however confirmed in a statement on their official Twitter account that Pa Michael Obi had been rescued from the kidnappers.

The statement said he was kidnapped along Makurdi–Enugu expressway, adding that the kidnappers allegedly demanded N10 million as ransom from Obi’s family.

“Michael Obi, the father of Eagles captain, has regained his freedom,” Enugu Police command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu said.

“He was rescued a forest in the Udi area of Enugu after a gun battle between the police and the kidnappers, who escaped during the shootout.

“He is right now in the office of the Enugu State police commissioner,” police said.

Mikel thanked the NPF for their assistance through a message on his official Twitter account on Wednesday which said,

“I would like to thank the Police authorities involved in ensuring the safe return of my father after the ordeal this week.

“I will also like to thank everyone for their kind words of support. He is now recuperating with family. My family and I are grateful.”

NAN also reports that Mikel’s father was previously kidnapped in 2011 and was also rescued by the police force during a raid.