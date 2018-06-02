Skipper Mikel Obi has admitted the Super Eagles face a daunting task in today’s friendly at Wembley against an England team who have become a lot more difficult to beat.

Both teams are getting set for the World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria have lost one and drawn their other game with The Three Lions, but they will now be aiming to become the first African team to beat England.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel said England under manager Gareth Southgate have proved to be a lot more difficult to beat.

“It’s going to be a tough test for us,” Mikel said.

“They have changed the system, they are now a more compact team, play five at the back, they concede fewer goals now and they want to do well.”

However, Southgate has said his team in today’s game will not necessarily be the one who will start at the World Cup in Russia as he hopes to try players in different positions and try different combination of players.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to England at Wembley to a David Platt headed goal in 1994, while both teams played out a 0-0 draw at the 2002 World Cup.

Kick-off today is 5.15pm.