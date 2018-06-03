Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi says England has the potential to go very far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

England pipped the Super Eagles 2-1 in Saturday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Gary Cahill and Harry Kane scored to give the Three Lions a 2-0 first half lead before Alex Iwobi’s effort reduced the deficit early in the second half.

Mikel who skippered the Eagles against England on Saturday said he was impressed by what he saw of Southgate’s men’s performance..

“I think they have a very good chance of going all the way because the youthfulness and energy in this team… you can feel it,” Mikel told dailystar .co.uk.

“I think the pace in the team, you can feel it, and that is why we had some problems in the first half.

“In the second half we corrected some mistakes and played a lot better. I think the England team have a good chance.”

On the lessons the Super Eagles learnt against England, Mikel added: “We are a very young team and we have to learn, it is good for this young team to have a taste of what we are going to face in Russia.

“We have to learn together as a team, we have to improve and that is why we played this game against such a quality side.

“So we can know where we are and now we go back to training and try and improve.”