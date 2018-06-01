Super Eagles’ skipper Mikel John Obi has declared that the friendly match against the Three Lions of England would be interesting.

Mikel told the thenff .com that most members of the Super Eagles would be playing on a familiar terrain and as such, are more acquainted with players of the English national team.

“We are in England, a terrain most of us know too well. I was here and won several trophies with Chelsea, including the Champions League. It will be an interesting encounter on Saturday.”

A high percentage of the travelling Super Eagles are familiar with the United Kingdom.

Wingback, Victor Moses recently won the FA Cup with Chelsea, the west London club where Mikel Obi achieved great things; Wilfred Ndidi is revered at another side, Leicester City, where he won the Young Player of the Year for the second successive season; Iheanacho is also at Leicester City; Alex Iwobi is with north Londoners, Arsenal; Olaloluwa Aina is with Hull City; Ahmed Musa only recently left Leicester City; Odion Ighalo was a star at Watford before leaving for China last year and Kenneth Omeruo is officially with Chelsea, though he has been on loan in Turkey.

According to Iheanacho: “England’s players know us and we know them. It would be a good match.”