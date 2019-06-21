<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has expressed his preference for Chinese food over Nigerian popular food, Eba.

In a monitored interview, Mikel said “To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba.”

Speaking on who he prefers between Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Mikel Obi, who plays for English side Middlesbrough, said: “It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”

Mikel, when asked, also revealed that he “prefers to win the FIFA World Cup trophy to the UEFA Champions League crown.”

He also said Chelsea is closer to his heart than Arsenal when asked which he prefers of the two.

Asked his preferred musician between Davido and Yemi Alade, he said “Yemi Alade”

The Super Eagles’ captain was with Chelsea between 2006 and 2017.

Asked what his choice would be between money and winning a trophy, the Nigerian midfielder simply said “trophy”.

Mikel Obi will be making his fifth Africa Cup of Nations appearance in Egypt, when the Super Eagles file out against Burundi, in Alexandria on Saturday.