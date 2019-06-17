<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ captain Mikel John Obi has revealed that he was never away from the National team despite missing majority of the county’s matches during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In an interview, the 32-year-old stated he was in constant touch with the team despite being away for almost 327 days.

“I’m happy, to be honest; it’s been a long time about a year now since I haven’t been here with the team but I have kept in touch with the team and have followed all that was going on and wished the guys the best of luck whenever they went on to play a game.

“For me, I had a good conversation with the coach after the World Cup, like you know I have been serving the country for 15 to 16 years so I had to take a break but now I am back to help the team and see if we can try and win another Nations Cup,” Mikel said.

The 2013 AFCON winner who made his long-awaited return in the goalless draw against Zimbabwe last weekend in Asaba, now has his sights set on securing another AFCON trophy for Nigeria to end his illustrious international career on a high.