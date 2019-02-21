



Middlesbrough’s midfielder John Obi Mikel has said that his twin daughters – Ava and Mia are his biggest supporters.

The Super Eagles captain who joined the English Championship side early this year has been outstanding for the Tony Pulis-tutored side with his immense contribution to the team’s 1-0 away win over Blackburn Rovers wrote on his social media page that the twins are his angels.

“My biggest supporters, my angels,” Mikel wrote on his Instagram page and the comment has received positive responses from his fans across the globe.

Mikel displayed the pictures of his twin in their London home wearing the colours of Boro with their father’s name – Mikel written at the back. The twin – Ava and Mia were born in 2015 two years after Mikel got engaged to Russian businesswoman Olga Diyachenko.

With Boro hosting QPR this weekend, Coach Pulis will be looking up to the former Chelsea midfielder to marshal the centre in his fourth league game for the team.

Having amassed 54 points from 32 matches to occupy fifth place on the league, Boro will be aiming for another victory in their push for promotion to the English Premiership.