Mikel Obi played all 90 minutes against Fenerbahce as Trabzonspor picked up another win and brighten their chances for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Trabzonspor hosted the 19 times Turkish Super Lig champions at the Şenol Güneş Stadium on Saturday and Mikel was a top performer for the hosts.

Mikel celebrated the victory on social media, with a message to the fans as well: Great victory tonite, amazing team spirit thank you to our amazing fans

But it wasn’t plain sailing for the Nigerian and his teammates, on the contrary, it was the visitors who got off the blocks faster and drew first blood.

Max Kruse scored inside the opening minute of the game, but they were pegged back fourteen minutes later through Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth would have to carry the goalscoring responsibility in the absence of striker partner Anthony Nwakaeme, who is currently suspended.





Between them, the duo have scored 23 league goals this season, and the Norwegian tops the League’s goal scoring chart.

Before the interval though, the host completed the come back with a 32nd minute goal after Filip Novak smashed home what proved the winner.

However, the drama wasn’t over in the game and though there were was no more goals recorded, Fenerbahce lost Luiz Gustavo as he was shown a straight red card in the seventh minute of additional time.

The victory means Trabzonspor close the gap on leaders Sivaspor to just three points and are just a point behind last season champions Galatasaray.

The Black Sea Storm are in contention for a domestic double this season, as they have also reached the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup where they’ll face BB Erzurumspor.

In the round of 16, Trabzonspor defeated Denizlispor 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate result to reach the last eight.