Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has discussed his loyalty to his country ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The England-based midfielder is set to lead the Super Eagles at the continental tournament which will be hosted by Egypt.

Mikel is the first and only player to represent Nigeria at the Under-17, Under-20 and senior World Cups, Olympic Games and Confederations Cup.

The Middlesborough star explained that some young players end up not being committed to their national teams due to money at club level.

”The commitment and love that I have for my country will never change until I stop playing,” Mikel said on All Nigeria Soccer.

”Right now it will be difficult to find young players who will be able to do that for the national team because the agents make money from the clubs.”

Mikel will be hoping to lead the Super Eagles to their maiden AFCON title since 2013.

Nigeria are in Group B along with Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.