Former Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi has advised that The Blues’ supporters should not be concerned with the current uncertainty at the club as he remains optimistic that they bounce back strongly.

The former Premier League champions finished in fifth position last season and won’t feature in the Champions League despite the winning Emirates FA Cup.

There is also uncertainty on who will handle the club next season with the future of Antonio Conte yet to be decided.

Owner Roman Abramovich has been denied a working visa in the United Kingdom and has postponed plans to build a new stadium.

However, Mikel who enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the Blues having won nine titles in his over a decade stay at the West London outfit believes that the club is in very safe hands.

“This club always bounces back, we always bounce back. I am sure Roman knows exactly what to do. Roman and Marina (Granovskaia),

“I am sure they know exactly what they are doing,” Mikel told reporters ahead of Nigeria’s friendly game against England billed to hold at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

“I don’t think the fans should be concerned at all about what is going on. I think it will sort itself out. The club is in very safe hands, the fans should not worry at all.”