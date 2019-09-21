<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel revealed why Barcelona lost to Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou.

The Blues had taken a 1-0 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge but it still looked impossible for Roberto Di Matteo’s side to come out of the encounter without being bruised in the reverse fixture.

According to Mikel, via Brilla, him and his teammates were not 100 per cent sure about holding off Tito Vilanova’s men who had Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta in their squad.

“They are one of the teams in the world that can score 10 any time they want,”

“We didn’t go into that game with the great believe that we would come out.”

“We stuck in there, we knew it was going to be difficult, we knew we have to give away the possession of the game. We knew we have to put in our shift, work very hard do the dirty work and we get our chance we just knew if we take them we’ll be fine.”

Brazilian midfielder Ramires and Fernando Torres level the score for Chelsea after conceded two first-half goals as Lionel Messi missed a penalty and their captain John Terry was sent off.

Di Matteo guided the team to victory in final against Bayern Munich on penalties to win the club’s first Champions League crown in history.